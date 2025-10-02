Football Friday: Spartans have key region game at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Mountain Brook High School football team.

On Friday night, the Spartans host top-ranked Clay-Chalkville in a key region game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.

Clay-Chalkville (6-0) at Mountain Brook (4-2)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville knocked off Thompson 28-24; Mountain Brook beat Homewood 25-24 in overtime.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville is coming off a huge win, knocking off Class 7A power Thompson last week in dramatic fashion. It was the third straight year the Cougars have pulled off the feat, but now Clay has to refocus on region play and continue the momentum. Mountain Brook, in the same way, will have to refocus after one of the most improbable endings last week, as the Spartans’ game-winning two-point conversion made national news. Mountain Brook rallied to take down rival Homewood at the end, and the Spartans need all hands on deck to have a chance against the top-ranked Cougars here. Mountain Brook has made things tough on Clay the last several years.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Mountain Brook 21-14 on Oct. 4, 2024. Clay has won the last three meetings in the series, all by a possession or less.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville plays at Huffman, while Mountain Brook travels to Pinson Valley.

