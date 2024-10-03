Football Friday: Spartans at Clay-Chalkville

Friday means gameday for the Mountain Brook High School football team.

Under the Lights and Village Living has you covered from the gridiron, as Mountain Brook travels to Clay-Chalkville in a critical Class 6A, Region 6 game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

Here's what you need to know:

Mountain Brook (4-2) at Clay-Chalkville (5-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook held off Homewood 27-22; Clay-Chalkville edged Thompson 14-13 in overtime.

What to watch: This is a matchup for supremacy in Class 6A, Region 6. The Spartans and Cougars have met several times in the playoffs in recent years, but they are region foes for at least this year and next. Mountain Brook is one of the toughest teams to prepare for, according to Clay coach Stuart Floyd. Clay-Chalkville is coming off a Thompson win for the second straight year. Mountain Brook is coming off a win over Homewood and will test the Cougars’ stingy defense with a strong running game. Even in years the Cougars have been clear favorites, Mountain Brook has made life difficult.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville held off Mountain Brook 17-13 in the second round of the state playoffs on Nov. 17, 2023. Mountain Brook holds an 8-4 edge in the series, though.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Pinson Valley; Cay-Chalkville remains at home to play Huffman.

