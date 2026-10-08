Football Friday: Spartans hit road for big game

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Mountain Brook is back in action Friday night with a road game against Calera that has heavy region ramifications.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Mountain Brook (4-3) at Calera (4-2)

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 9 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium, Calera

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Ramsay 13-6; Calera fell to Homewood 38-23.

What to watch: Mountain Brook outgained Ramsay 260-257, but its only points came on two William Russ field goals. The Spartans will look to get the offense back on track after scoring 16 total points over the last two weeks. Calera outgained Homewood 367-333 but threw two interceptions. Both teams are 2-2 in Class 5A, Region 4 and coming off losses to the region's two unbeaten teams. This game is important in terms of eventual playoff positioning.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook and Calera have never met.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Chelsea, while Calera travels to Pelham.

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Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.