Football Friday: Spartans at home Friday night

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Mountain Brook is back in action Friday night with a home game against region foe Chelsea, a winless team so far this season.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Chelsea (0-7) at Mountain Brook (5-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Homewood 38-0; Mountain Brook beat Calera 21-7.

What to watch: Chelsea is still searching for its first win and travels to local foe Mountain Brook this week. Mountain Brook ran 40 times for 188 yards in a rain-soaked win over Calera, with Beau Payne gaining 96 yards, and John Colvin returned a punt 62 yards for the clinching touchdown. The Spartans are 3-2 in the region and looking to cement their playoff positioning.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Chelsea 25-0 in 2021. Mountain Brook leads the series 2-0.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Pelham on Thursday, Oct. 22, while Chelsea hosts Chilton County.

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.