Football Friday: Spartans back at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Mountain Brook High School football team.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Mountain Brook and the other 10 high school football teams across the coverage area.

This link will take you to a preview of all this week's games.

On Friday night, Mountain Brook hosts Huffman in a region contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.

Mountain Brook (5-3) vs. Huffman (1-6)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook rallied to beat Pinson Valley 39-35; Huffman fell to Clay-Chalkville 56-6.

What to watch: Mountain Brook found a way to win a thrilling game once again last week, but the Spartans would love to get off that rollercoaster this week. The Spartans have been bitten by the injury bug this year, but they have continued to compete well. Mountain Brook should be able to notch another region win in this matchup.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Huffman 42-0 on Oct. 17, 2024. The Spartans hold an 18-13 edge in the series, but have won 10 of the last 11.

Next week: Mountain Brook wraps up the regular season with a home game against Shades Valley next Friday, while Huffman travels to Oxford.

Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Mountain Brook football coverage all season long.