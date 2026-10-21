Football Gameday: Spartans at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Thursday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday (a day early this week).

Mountain Brook is back in action Thursday night with a home game against region foe Pelham, in a pivotal game for both teams.

For updates throughout Thursday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Mountain Brook (6-3) vs. Pelham (6-2)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 22 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Chelsea 41-0; Pelham beat Calera 35-28.

What to watch: Mountain Brook ran for 314 yards against Chelsea, with Beau Payne gaining 206 on 26 carries, and the Spartans defense held the Hornets to 108 total yards last week. Pelham has won four straight region games to get back in the playoff hunt. Homewood has clinched the Class 5A, Region 4 title, leaving Mountain Brook, Pelham, Ramsay and Helena competing for the final three playoff spots.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Pelham 35-7 in 2011. Mountain Brook leads the series 13-3.

Next week: Mountain Brook has an open date, while Pelham hosts Pinson Valley.

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.