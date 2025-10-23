Football Friday: Spartans finishing regular season at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Mountain Brook High School football team.

On Friday night, Mountain Brook hosts Shades Valley in the final regular season game for the Spartans.

Mountain Brook (6-3) vs. Shades Valley (2-6)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Huffman 43-0; Shades Valley took its open date.

What to watch: Mountain Brook will try to cap off the regular season on a high note. With a win, it is likely the Spartans can earn a home playoff game in the first round as the second seed out of Class 6A, Region 6. The Spartans would love nothing more than to continue some positive momentum ahead of its open date and a home playoff date. Things should set up nicely for Mountain Brook over the next few weeks.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Shades Valley 37-0 on Oct. 24, 2024. Shades Valley holds a 23-14 edge in the all-time series.

Next week: Mountain Brook takes its open date ahead of the playoffs; Shades Valley travels to Booker T. Washington.

