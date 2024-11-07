Football Friday: Spartans begin playoff run

Friday means gameday for the Mountain Brook High School football team (for the first time in four weeks).

Under the Lights and Village Living has you covered from the gridiron, as Mountain Brook travels to Southside-Gadsden for the first round of the high school football playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Here's what you need to know:

Mountain Brook (7-3) at Southside-Gadsden (6-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Barney Hood Stadium – Southside High

Last week: Mountain Brook took an open date; Southside lost to Pell City 45-7.

What to watch: Mountain Brook will play its first Friday game in over a month as they head to Southside for the first round of the playoffs. The Spartans played their three toughest foes in the middle of the season before three inferior opponents to round out the regular season. Are the Spartans ready for the increase in intensity? Southside has had a strong season, but a blowout loss against Pell City last week raises some questions.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Southside-Gadsden 63-0 on Nov. 5, 2021, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Mountain Brook has an 8-3 edge in the series.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Parker and Cullman in the second round.

