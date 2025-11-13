Football Friday: Spartans finishing regular season at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

On Friday night, Mountain Brook travels to Fort Payne in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Mountain Brook (8-3) at Fort Payne (10-1)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 14

: Friday, Nov. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Wildcat Stadium – Fort Payne High

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Mortimer Jordan 38-0; Fort Payne beat Athens 38-23.What to watch: Mountain Brook may be starting to play its best football at just the right time. Having an open date at the end of the regular season was just what the doctor ordered, quite literally, for a Spartans team that has dealt with numerous injuries all season. But they were impressive in last week’s playoff opener, and now head north to take on a Fort Payne team that has had a great season so far. Fort Payne’s only loss is an early-season defeat at Guntersville.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Recent playoff history: Fort Payne has won a playoff game for the third straight year, and is in the postseason for the ninth consecutive season. Mountain Brook won a first-round game for the sixth straight season last week and is in the postseason for the 10th straight year.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between Muscle Shoals and Parker next week in the quarterfinals. If Mountain Brook won, the Spartans would host Muscle Shoals or travel to Parker.

