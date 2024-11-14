Football Friday: Spartans back at Spartan Stadium

Friday means gameday for the Mountain Brook High School football team.

Under the Lights and Village Living has you covered from the gridiron, as Mountain Brook hosts Parker in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Here's what you need to know:

Mountain Brook (8-3) vs. Parker (9-1)

Date : Friday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook blew out Southside-Gadsden 45-7; Parker shut out Cullman 35-0.

What to watch: This second-round matchup is a rematch of a game played earlier this season. In that game, Mountain Brook led at halftime before Parker pulled away with a dominant second half. Both teams love to run the ball, and both teams play great defense. Whichever team is able to assert its will first gets the edge. One of the things Mountain Brook struggled with in the first half of the year was putting together four strong quarters of football, something the Spartans have done better throughout recent weeks.

Last meeting: Parker beat Mountain Brook 30-16 on Aug. 30, 2024. Mountain Brook holds a 6-2 edge in the series, which dates back to 2000, but Parker has won the last two meetings.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Muscle Shoals and Clay-Chalkville in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

