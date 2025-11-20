Football Friday: Spartans hosting quarterfinal game

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

On Friday night, Mountain Brook hosts Muscle Shoals in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs. It will be the final home game this season for the Spartans, regardless of the result.

Mountain Brook (9-3) vs. Muscle Shoals (11-0)

Class 6A quarterfinals

Date : Friday, Nov. 21

: Friday, Nov. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook thumped Fort Payne 35-14; Muscle Shoals edged Parker 17-14.

What to watch: It’s safe to say Mountain Brook is playing its best football of the season at a time it matters most. The Spartans have reeled off five straight wins and have won their first two playoff games by a combined score of 73-14. They went on the road and won last week to earn one more home game this season. Mountain Brook has gotten back to its dominant ways in the running game, as the Spartans rolled up 447 yards on the ground last week. Stuart Andrews, Cayden Hofbauer and Trey Vinson all eclipsed 100 rushing yards. Muscle Shoals has had a brilliant season, with last week’s win over Parker its first single-digit game of the entire season up to this point. The Trojans are good, and will provide plenty of challenges for this Mountain Brook team. Muscle Shoals is allowing just 7.6 points per game.

Recent playoff history: Mountain Brook is in the playoffs for the 10th straight year and back in the quarterfinals for the first time since its state championship game run in 2022. Muscle Shoals is in the playoffs every year, making it each season since 2009. The Trojans are also no stranger to deep playoff runs, making it to at least the quarterfinals each of the last three years as well.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Muscle Shoals 28-7 on Nov. 25, 2022, in the semifinals. The Spartans have won both meetings, each coming in the playoffs (2020 and 2022).

Next round: The winner plays the winner between Clay-Chalkville and Homewood in the semifinals. If Mountain Brook wins, the Spartans would travel to either place.

