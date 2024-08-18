Let football begin: Game week is here

× Expand Photo by Richard Force. Mountain Brook warms up before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Baker Hornets at Spartan Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Birmingham. Photo by Richard Force.

Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley enters his ninth season spearheading our high school football coverage. He can be reached at kparmley@starnesmedia.com. Here are his thoughts as the season approaches.

High school football arrives this week, and with that comes a bevy of ways to keep up with teams you care about this season.

For Mountain Brook fans, the Spartans will be making a road trip to Demopolis on Friday night to get the season started. As always, we will have you covered here at Village Living. You can read our season preview of the Spartans here.

While our coverage of the Spartans can be found here, we also cover many other communities in the metro area, and we want you to be able to find news, updates and entertaining content on all 11 teams in the Starnes Media coverage area in one place. You can do so by following our Under the Lights brand on various social media channels. Click this link to see how to follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

At that link, you'll also find a link to the Under the Lights YouTube channel, where Gary Lloyd and myself will soon begin another year of our weekly football podcast. You can also sign up for our Saturday morning e-mail newsletter, which rounds all of our Friday night football coverage into one spot.

Speaking of the podcast and the newsletter, being plugged into those will allow you to be the first to know about the Game of the Week and the nominees for Player of the Week.

Over the last few days, the Under the Lights preseason magazine has begun to make its way around the area as well. If you haven't seen it and would like a copy mailed to you, click this link to order one for yourself.

Stay tuned to the website and to the Under the Lights social channels as we get the ball rolling this week. We can't wait to see where the season takes us.