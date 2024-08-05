PHOTOS: Spartans kick off fall practice

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School football team began its preseason practice schedule Monday afternoon.

The Spartans are looking to put together a strong 2024 campaign, as they are coming off their eighth straight year with at least eight wins.

Here are some photos from the first day of practice. Mountain Brook opens its season Aug. 23 at Demopolis.

