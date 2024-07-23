Football season arrives in a month

As of Tuesday, high school football season is officially one month away.

The Mountain Brook High School football team opens the 2024 season on Aug. 23 with a trip to Demopolis.

The Spartans went 8-4 overall last season, reaching the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Chris Yeager enters his 19th season at the helm of the Mountain Brook program.

Here’s a look at Mountain Brook’s 2024 schedule:

  • Aug. 23: @ Demopolis
  • Aug. 30: vs. Parker
  • Sept. 6: @ Hueytown
  • Sept. 13: vs. Pell City*
  • Sept. 20: vs. Oxford*
  • Sept. 27: vs. Homewood
  • Oct. 4: @ Clay-Chalkville*
  • Oct. 10: vs. Pinson Valley*
  • Oct. 18: @ Huffman*
  • Oct. 25: @ Shades Valley*
  • Nov. 1: OPEN
  • *Region game

Be on the lookout next month for our annual Under the Lights preseason football magazine, which includes an in-depth preview of the Mountain Brook team.