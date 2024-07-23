Football season arrives in a month

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager paces the sideline during a Class 6A first-round playoff game between Mountain Brook and Buckhorn at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Photo by David Leong.

As of Tuesday, high school football season is officially one month away.

The Mountain Brook High School football team opens the 2024 season on Aug. 23 with a trip to Demopolis.

The Spartans went 8-4 overall last season, reaching the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Chris Yeager enters his 19th season at the helm of the Mountain Brook program.

Here’s a look at Mountain Brook’s 2024 schedule:

Aug. 23: @ Demopolis

Aug. 30: vs. Parker

Sept. 6: @ Hueytown

Sept. 13: vs. Pell City*

Sept. 20: vs. Oxford*

Sept. 27: vs. Homewood

Oct. 4: @ Clay-Chalkville*

Oct. 10: vs. Pinson Valley*

Oct. 18: @ Huffman*

Oct. 25: @ Shades Valley*

Nov. 1: OPEN

*Region game

Be on the lookout next month for our annual Under the Lights preseason football magazine, which includes an in-depth preview of the Mountain Brook team.