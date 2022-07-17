Former Mountain Brook resident helps lead Israeli lacrosse team to World Games win

× Expand Kyle Schwab Kyle Schwab / Dustin Massey Studios, The World Games 2022 The World Games 2022, Womens Lacrosse, Canada, Israel

Olivia Mannon, an alumna of The Altamont School in Birmingham, scored three goals and assisted on the game-winning goal in the closing seconds as the Israeli women’s lacrosse team outlasted Japan 13-12.

That victory secured a fifth-place finish for the Israelis in The World Games 2022, the highest-ever showing for the Israeli women in international lacrosse.

Mannon is a former resident of Mountain Brook who has dual citizenship in the United States and Israel.

“It was such a surreal experience,” the 24-year-old said. “It really comes back to when I was playing in high school, more or less mean. You can't make this stuff up.”

Mannon was the first lacrosse player from Altamont to sign a college scholarship when she signed with Fresno State in 2015. At Altamont, she played soccer and lacrosse and tallied more than 200 goals in her high school lacrosse career.

The former Altamont Knight graduated summa cum laude with a degree in political science from Fresno State and played a final season of lacrosse at the University of Oregon in 2021 after battling injuries throughout her college career.