Gardner takes over top-tier Spartans program

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mattie Gardner, the new head volleyball coach for the Spartans, stands in front of the trophy case in Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School.

One of the top high school volleyball programs in Alabama has a new face at the helm.

Mattie Gardner was approved as the new head coach of the Mountain Brook girls volleyball team on April 8. She takes over for Vickie Nichols, who led the Spartans to back-to-back state titles over the last two years.

Gardner has spent the past four years coaching in the Mountain Brook program, spending the past two as a varsity assistant, each of them ending with the state crown.

“I am so excited,” she said. “I feel so lucky to have this opportunity and I’m thrilled to make it my own and continue the success here.”

There has been no shortage of success on the court for Mountain Brook volleyball over the last decade. Haven O’Quinn won three straight state championships with the Spartans before taking over the Birmingham-Southern College program. Nichols added two more and was recently named the new head coach at Florence High in her hometown.

Gardner hopes to continue building upon that rich history.

“We are excited for Coach Gardner to implement her leadership and vision as she begins her tenure as head coach of our outstanding volleyball program,” Mountain Brook High School Athletics Director Benny Eaves said. “Her belief in developing, encouraging and inspiring female student-athletes to reach their full potential is evident, and her passion for the game of volleyball is infectious.”

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Gardner came to the area as a four-year player for Samford University from 2013-2017. She played as a defensive specialist and libero and was team captain her final two seasons. During her collegiate career, Samford won two conference titles and twice qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

Upon graduation, Gardner made her way to Mountain Brook, where she guided the ninth-grade team to the Birmingham Metro championship in 2017. She followed that up by leading the junior varsity team to the most wins in school history in 2018, before joining Nichols on the bench in 2019.

“It means so much because, since graduating college, I’ve been at Mountain Brook,” Gardner said. “I really love this community and I care a lot about it and I feel a part of it, so it’s fun to take this big step in my career and have it be at the place that I started.”

Over the last few years, Gardner has acted as a sponge, soaking up as much knowledge as she could from Nichols, a successful coach at the high school and college levels throughout her career. Nichols also left the program on solid footing, which has its advantages and challenges.

“I’m entering in a dream situation,” Gardner said. “It’s not how we can get out of a hole, it’s how can we keep climbing. There’s pressure with that and there’s new obstacles, but I’d rather have that.”

There has certainly been a learning curve for Gardner, even in the short time she has been the head coach. Now, all the decisions ultimately rest on her shoulders, but she gave ample credit to the school administration and others around the athletics programs for their help in getting the ball rolling.

Gardner desires her volleyball teams to be “technically sound and disciplined” but to also play with unbridled passion. The techniques and forms come from drilling those things in practice, she said, allowing freedom and energy to be displayed during a match.

“I’m really honored and excited for this next chapter,” she said.