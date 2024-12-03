Get to know: Mountain Brook point guard Parker Wright

Parker Wright is a point guard on Mountain Brook’s boys basketball team. In this interview, he shares some of his favorite basketball memories and talks about the NBA.

Q: Introduce yourself.

A: Hello, my name is Parker Wright. I play for Mountain Brook. I'm a point guard, and I'm in 11th grade.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goals for the season: I'd love to win a state championship, but, probably, for our team to reach their full potential.

Q: What is your earliest memory of basketball?

A: My earliest memory of basketball is probably when I used to get mad because, when we used to play at the YMCA, you had to stand on the X on defense, and you couldn't just run around.

Q: What’s the most impressive thing you’ve done on a basketball court?

A: I think the most impressive thing I've done on a basketball court is in, like, third grade. I hit a half-court shot.

Q: What is your favorite sports team? Why do you root for them?

A: My favorite sports team is probably the [Golden State] Warriors. I've been a Steph Curry fan for a while, probably because he shoots really good.

Q: Who wins the NBA title this year?

A: For the NBA title, I'll probably have to go with the Celtics. I mean, I just think they're, like, just too good. I mean, I don't think anyone can beat them in a seven game series.