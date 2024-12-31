Get to know: Mountain Brook point guard Trey Davis

Trey Davis is a point guard on the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team. In this interview, he shares what he loves about playing basketball and which NBA team he roots for.

Q: Introduce yourself.

A: Hey, my name is Trey Davis. I go to Mountain Brook High School. I'm a point guard, and I'm a junior.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about basketball?

A: My favourite thing about basketball is getting to compete with my teammates and hang out with them every single day.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goal for this season is for our team to become the best version that we can be. Just got to get 1% better every day, and we don't know what the final version will be, but we want us to be able to max out as the best version of ourselves.

Q: What is your earliest memory of basketball?

A: My earliest memory of myself playing basketball is playing at the YMCA with m ydad coaching and playing with my cousin.

Q: What’s the most impressive thing you’ve done on a basketball court?

A: I'd say the most impressive thing I've done in basketball is having 22 points in the Sweet 16 game last year coming off the bench.

Q: What is your favorite sports team? Why do you root for them?

A: My favourite sports team is the Dallas Mavericks, and I like them because I love watching Luka [Dončić] play.