Get to know: Spartan volleyball player Ella Kate Wright

Ella Kate Wright is a senior on Mountain Brook High School’s volleyball team.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about volleyball?

A: My favorite thing about volleyball is all the relationships and experiences I get from playing the sport.

Q: What’s your first distinct memory that involves volleyball?

A: My first memory of playing volleyball was when my mom coached me and my team for the rec league, and we won the championship at the end of the year.

Q: If you could have any meal right now, what would it be?

A: If I could have one meal right now, it would be a poke bowl from Ono Poke.

Q: What’s the best thing about your school team?

A: The best thing about my school team is all the fun trips we get to go on as a team, and how close we are.

Q: What are you planning/hoping to do beyond high school?

A: After high school, I want to study wedding planning or I want to be an interior designer.