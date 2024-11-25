Get to know: Spartans boys basketball guard Grant Siegel

Grant Siegel is a senior and guard on Mountain Brook’s boys basketball team. In this interview, he discusses working hard every day and why he began rooting for his favorite NBA team.

Q: Introduce yourself.

A: I'm Grant Siegel. I play for Mountain Brook. I'm a guard, and I'm a current senior.

Q: What is your favorite thing about basketball?

A: My favorite thing about basketball is that you don't have to be the biggest, the fastest or the strongest in order to be successful, and that all it really comes down to is being willing to put in the hard work.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: Our goals for the season is to work hard and get 1% better every single day, so, when February comes around, Mountain Brook will be ready to take home the state championship.

Q: What is your earliest memory of basketball?

A: My earliest memory of basketball was when I was about seven years old, playing outside on my basketball goal with my two older brothers. And I just remember how upset I would get whenever they'd score on me or I just wasn't big enough to guard them, and it just made me determined to work hard so that one day I'd be able to beat them.

Q: What’s the most impressive thing you’ve done on a basketball court?

A: The most impressive thing I've done on the basketball court was in sixth grade, when my team was down by two points with five seconds left and I got the game winning steal and hit the game winning three to win the game.

Q: What is your favorite sports team? Why do you root for them?

A: My favorite sports team is the New Orleans Pelicans because, a few years ago,there was a Foot Locker commercial with Anthony Davis that I really liked. And so, I started to follow him and eventually started following the team and I just stuck with it now, even though he's on the Lakers. So, yeah, I'm a die-hard Pelicans fan.