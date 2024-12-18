Get to know: Spartan point guard LG Williams

Leython-George Williams is a point guard on Mountain Brook High School’s boys basketball team. In this interview, he shares what he loves about the game and some of his favorite basketball memories.

Q: Introduce yourself.

A: Hey there, I'm LG. I'm part of the Mountain Brooks Spartans, and I'm a point guard. I'm currently a junior in high school right now.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about basketball?

A: I would say my favorite thing about basketball is probably just playing with all my brothers, and just getting a nice W just feels really good, and especially when we're in front of our home crowd.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: I would say my main goal for the season is just to keep improving daily, and do all I can to really just help us max out and hopefully take it all the way this year and win the state championship.

Q: What is your earliest memory of basketball?

A: I would say my earliest basketball memory is probably just going to the YMCA with my mom, just hooping over there and just running around for hours.

Q: What’s the most impressive thing you’ve done on a basketball court?

A: The most impressive thing I would say I've probably done on the basketball court is I dropped 35 [points] in one of the regular season games, and, during that, I hit the game winner.

Q: What is your favorite sports team? Why do you root for them?

A: I would have to say my favorite basketball team, by far, is the [Los Angeles] Lakers. I just really love everything they have going on, and I think LeBron [James] is the G.O.A.T.