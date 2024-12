Mac Couvillion is a senior and a forward on the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team. In this Basketball Get to Know, he outlines his goals for the season.

Q: Introduce yourself.

A: My name is Mac Couvillion. I'm a forward for Mountain Brook High School.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goal for this season is to max out as a team and,hopefully, win the state championship.