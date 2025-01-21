Gregg Carr elected to College Football Hall of Fame

× Expand Photo courtesy of Auburn University Gregg Carr played at Auburn University from 1981-1984. Photo courtesy of Auburn University.

Dr. Gregg Carr, a star linebacker at Auburn University from 1981-1984, will be one of the inductees into the College Football Hall of Fame, as announced by the National Football Foundation. He will be one of 18 players in the 2025 class.

Carr, a Mountain Brook resident and an orthopedic surgeon in Birmingham, was a consensus first-team All-American as a senior in 1984. He totaled 453 career tackles, which is currently second in Auburn history.

Carr played for coach Pat Dye, a College Football Hall of Famer himself, in a pivotal time in Auburn history. Auburn knocked off rival Alabama in 1982 for the first time in a decade, and the Tigers won three bowl games during Carr’s career in the middle of the Auburn defense. The Tigers won the 1983 SEC title, the program’s first since 1957.

"We are thrilled to announce the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. "Each of these legends ranks among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to adding their incredible accomplishments to those permanently enshrined in the Hall of Fame."

Following his college career, Carr went on to play four seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

Carr is the owner of Southern Orthopaedic Specialists in Birmingham. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2008. He also received the NCAA’s Silver Anniversary Award and was part of the SEC Legends class in 2010.

Carr and his wife, Juli, have five children (Evans, Jordan, Sara, Grace and Ann Harrison).

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9, in Las Vegas.

