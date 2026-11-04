High school basketball begins Thursday

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team at Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19, 2026, at Dave & Buster's. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19, 2026, at Dave & Buster's. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

High school basketball season officially begins Thursday, and the Mountain Brook boys and girls basketball teams will get their seasons underway on the first day allowed.

Mountain Brook will travel to Gardendale to take on the Rockets on Thursday, with the varsity girls playing at 5:30 p.m. and the boys playing at 7 p.m.

Full stories on the teams and their outlooks will be posted in the coming days and can be found in next month's edition of Village Living.

The boys and girls teams recently spoke about their upcoming seasons at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day. Full videos can be found at these links:

Boys

Girls