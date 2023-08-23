High School Volleyball Preview: Spartans hungry for redemption

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Alice Garzon (9) hits the ball at the net in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Ava Gillis (8) serves in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) sets up the ball in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The ending last season for the Mountain Brook High School volleyball program was unlike what the program has become accustomed to over the last decade.

After winning six state titles over an eight-year period and entering the 2022 state tournament as the three-time defending champs, the Spartans fell in four sets to Bayside Academy, the eventual Class 6A winner.

That didn’t sit well with the Spartans.

“That loss was hard for us, because we felt like we didn’t leave everything out on the court,” Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner said. “There was an element of hunger to get back into it [leading into this season]. The girls really worked hard this spring.”

Mountain Brook’s mantra this season was lifted from an old Under Armour advertising campaign: “It’s what you do in the dark that puts you in the light.”

Applied to this year’s team, that meant putting in the work in the spring and summer, when matches were not being played. That meant bonding with the assembled 2023 team to make it a strong unit.

“They really did buy into that,” Gardner said.

Mountain Brook’s six seniors have taken the lead in that task. They display the hunger and motivation to rebound from that disappointing conclusion to last season.

“We have a lot of returners,” Alice Garzon said at the preseason Over the Mountain Media Day event at Thompson High School in August. “We have a lot of players that experienced that loss last year. That was a tough loss, but having such a big group that came from that team is going to help them see the drive and the want that we have to win.”

Gardner loves what she has seen from that senior group so far, a group that is diverse in positions and skill sets. She could put all six of them on the court at once and not feel like the team is deficient at a position. She also has enjoyed seeing the way they have absorbed the new varsity players into the mold, calling the seniors a “servant-oriented group.”

“They really understand that, in order to reach the goals they have, they have to get the girls that are new to varsity comfortable and confident,” she said.

Hannah Parant, a setter committed to the University of Alabama, is entering her fourth year as a varsity starter, so she has been with the Spartans at the height of their powers.

“We’re always establishing our standard,” she said. “Even though we didn’t reach our standard [last year], it’s still there. Our standard is still high.”

Gardner is excited to see what Parant can achieve this year, now that her recruiting process has been settled.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a Hannah that’s very confident out there. She’s an experienced set of hands, super strong,” Gardner said.

Grace Stewart is a junior setter for the Spartans who possesses touch and is strong on defense as well.

Garzon is one of two senior middles, along with Mae Mae Lacey. Gardner called Garzon one of the best blockers in the state and commended her ability to stay even-keeled in every situation. Lacey is a strong attacker who got her first varsity experience last fall and will be an even bigger part of the team this year. Sam Settle is a sophomore middle and is one of the tallest players on the team.

Annie Lacey, Mae Mae’s twin sister, is a senior who hits left-handed from the right side. She contributed some last season and Gardner is excited to see her take another step forward and be a key player this year.

Julianne Malatesta is new to the varsity team and will play on the right side.

Paige Parant, Hannah’s twin sister, is a senior outside hitter. Mae Mae Beatty is a junior who will also contribute in a big way on the outside. Gardner has been pleased with their progress within the offense.

“Those two came into the summer with so much confidence,” Gardner said.

Ava Ruth Borland is a sophomore outside, along with Maddie Wolter, who is the first freshman to make the varsity team since Hannah Parant in 2020.

On the back row, senior Ava Gillis and juniors Ella Kate Wright and Lulu Bateh are battling for playing time as defensive specialists, particularly at libero.

Mountain Brook will play in the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover, the Border Battle Tournament in Tennessee, the HeffStrong Tournament in Hoover and the Margaret Blalock Tournament in Homewood.

In regular season play, the Spartans will play a schedule that is a who’s who of the top teams in the state. They will face the likes of Spanish Fort, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, McGill-Toolen, Bob Jones, Bayside Academy, John Carroll, Chelsea, Homewood, Oak Mountain, Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park.

At the preseason media day, Annie and Mae Mae Lacey talked about the team’s chemistry and the bond the players have. Gillis noted the team’s ability to collectively hold one another accountable.

“Being able to lean on each other makes us a better team,” Paige Parant said.