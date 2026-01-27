Hindley Brigham returns to UAB football

× Expand Photo courtesy of UAB Athletics Hindley Brigham was named to UAB football's coaching staff. Photo courtesy of UAB Athletics.

Hindley Brigham is returning to Birmingham, as UAB head football coach Alex Mortensen announced Brigham as an assistant coach on Jan. 14.

Brigham, a Mountain Brook native, spent nine seasons at UAB (eight as the running backs coach) before spending the 2025 season at ULM.

Brigham brings a successful resume back to Birmingham. In his previous stint at UAB, he helped coach record-setting running backs such as Spencer Brown, DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown Jr.

Brigham was a standout running back at Mountain Brook High School, graduating following the 1998 season. He began his college career at Baylor, being named a second-team Academic All-Big 12 member in his sophomore season. Brigham transferred to Furman after two years, rushing for 2,034 yards over the 2002 and 2003 seasons.

He was named second-team All-Southern Conference in 2003.

UAB named Mortensen the permanent head coach after he guided the Blazers as interim coach over the second half of the 2025 season. The Blazers begin the 2026 season Sept. 5 at Illinois.