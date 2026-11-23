× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook boys soccer coach Joe Webb has been selected for the 2027 Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools.

Mountain Brook High School boys soccer coach Joe Webb has been selected for the 2027 Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame class.

Webb is one of 12 inductees announced Nov. 20 by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The class will be inducted March 22 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.

Webb has coached the Spartans since 1996 and has 551 career wins, 531 of them at Mountain Brook. Only Rick Grammer, with 633, has more in state history. Webb ranks ninth among active coaches nationally and 23rd overall in career victories.

Mountain Brook won the state championship under Webb in 2022 and has reached the state final four three times. The Spartans have finished in the top two of their area 16 times and won eight area titles. Webb also coached the winning North team in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game in 2007, 2013 and 2019.

He has been named the United Soccer Coaches and NFHS state coach of the year, the NFHS Region III coach of the year and the Birmingham Metro coach of the year seven times. In 2021, he became the first soccer coach to receive the AHSAA Making a Difference Award.

"Joe Webb is soccer. Joe Webb is love. Joe Webb is the prime example of a man who is a Hall of Famer," said Julie Smith of Albertville High School.