Jones opening eyes nationwide

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Colby Jones (3) lays in a basket during an AHSAA class 7A championship basketball game against Baker on March 2 at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

To his knowledge, Bucky McMillan has never coached a player quite like Colby Jones.

That’s not just a cliché.

Jones, a rising senior at Mountain Brook High School, is the only player McMillan can remember to garner offers from both SEC and Ivy League schools.

“That’s pretty unique,” McMillan said. “How many guys are talented enough to play in the SEC but academically so strong that he can play in the Ivy League?”

Jones is the complete package in that regard. On the court, he’s developed into a basketball player capable of competing at the highest levels. Off the court, he excels in the classroom. He’s a great person too, according to his coach.

“I just haven’t been around many people like him,” McMillan said. “So considerate, always thinks before he talks, great listener. It’s never about him.”

His thoughtful and selfless nature was put on perfect display in Jones’ first year at Mountain Brook. During his first two seasons of high school ball at Pinson Valley, Jones was asked to do a little bit of everything. The team needed him to score an abundance of points each game and take the most shots, regardless of quality.

But during his junior season, his first at Mountain Brook, the Spartans didn’t need him to be the leading scorer each night. They had Trendon Watford, who signed with LSU in May.

Jones still managed 14 points, five rebounds and three assists per game last season, which culminated in Mountain Brook’s third straight Class 7A state title. He also earned third team all-state honors and a first-team All-South Metro nod.

“I learned a lot from Trendon,” he said. “He really took me under his wing last year and showed me a lot of stuff, like reading the defense from the post, playing slow, being aggressive and just playing with a lot of confidence.”

Jones will now be asked to take the next step as a player. Many of the things he’ll be expected to do on the floor, such as become a more prominent scorer, will come naturally to him. But there will also be things he is asked to do for the first time.

“Colby’s quiet, I want him to be more vocal,” McMillan said. “He’s a leader by example more than anything. He’s always going to do the right thing.”

Jones has impressed on the summer travel ball circuit as well with the Alabama Fusion. As a result, his recruiting interest has seen a significant uptick.

“A lot of coaches from across the country have been calling me and my coaches about me,” Jones said. “It feels good knowing the hard work I’m putting in is paying off.”

During the summer, Jones was also invited to participate in the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association Elite 100 showcase.

“It meant a lot to be selected to a camp with so many great players,” he said. “It’s a blessing. It was a great learning experience with so many NBA and former NBA players teaching us.”

Conditioning and outside shooting have been Jones’ priorities as he continues to improve his game and add to his offer list, which currently includes local schools UAB, Troy and South Alabama; SEC schools like Alabama and Auburn; Ivy League schools such as Harvard, Yale and Princeton; and a host of others.

But most importantly, he’s chasing another state title.

“My senior year, I’ll do whatever my coaches and my teammates need me to do,” he said. “I know I’ll have to help take that leader role that a lot of the seniors had last year.”