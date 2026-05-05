Kiwanis Club of Birmingham honors cross-country team

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics The Mountain Brook High School girls cross-country team won the 2025 Class 6A state championship. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics.

The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham hosted its 94th annual Athletic Awards luncheon on May 5 at the Harbert Center, recognizing top high school senior athletes from across Jefferson and Shelby counties.

The event honored 20 graduating student-athletes and three teams for excellence in athletics, sportsmanship and leadership. Awards were presented for individual achievement, along with special honors including the Fred Sington Award for standout teams, the William Legg Award for excellence in academics and community service and the Coach’s Choice Award for team spirit.

This year’s program featured Antoine Pettway, head coach of the Kennesaw State University men’s basketball team and a former University of Alabama standout, as the keynote speaker.

Now in its 94th year, the Kiwanis Athletic Awards program continues a long-standing tradition of recognizing student-athletes who demonstrate achievement both on and off the field.

The Mountain Brook High School girls cross-country team was one of three recipients of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s 2026 Fred Sington Award. The Lady Spartans won the AHSAA Class 6A state championship in November, the program’s 28th state title — the all-time record for any AHSAA girls cross country program. Mountain Brook’s boys cross country team also won the 6A state championship at the same meet.