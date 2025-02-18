Lady Spartans taking on Fort Payne in regional final Thursday

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook women's basketball faced off against Gadsden City during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens.

The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team has a chance to make history Thursday.

The Lady Spartans are taking on Fort Payne in the Class 6A Northeast Regional final, the third time in program history they have reached this point of the postseason.

Mountain Brook's girls were last in the regional final in 2008, but have never advanced to the state final four. The game is set for a 12:30 p.m. tip at Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Mountain Brook got past Gadsden City on Monday, 43-30, to advance. Fort Payne beat Homewood 43-38 earlier in the day.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.

If you can't make it to the game, live stats will be accessible at this link. The game will also be streamed on the NFHS Network.