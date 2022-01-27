Lady Spartans not content with early success

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Sarah Passink (25) dribbles the ball guarded by Oak Mountain’s Victoria Hood (24). × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Emily Straughn (22) shoots a layup, right, in a game against Oak Mountain at Spartan Arena on Dec. 16. Prev Next

The hard work that has been invested into the Mountain Brook High School girls basketball program over the last few years is beginning to reap rewards on the court.

The Lady Spartans have not advanced past the area tournament since 2016 and they have endured back-to-back losing seasons, but they are looking to put an emphatic end to both of those trends this year.

As of mid-January, the Mountain Brook girls had won 18 of their first 23 games and got off on the right foot in Class 6A, Area 9 play.

While it is refreshing to see hard work pay off in the win column, head coach Sara Price is staying true to the same course she set the program on when she took over ahead of the 2019-20 season.

“We’re still learning and growing,” Price said. “We’ve gotten to a point where we’re comfortable with what we’re doing offensively and defensively. We take it one day a time. We tell the girls every day to play with confidence, play within yourselves and have fun.”

One of the unique aspects of the program Price inherited is the remarkable wave of young talent. For the second straight year, Mountain Brook has no seniors on the roster, meaning the Lady Spartans have been forced to rely heavily on the contributions of underclassmen.

There have been some growing pains associated with that over the last two years, but that experience gained is beginning to pay off.

“Age isn’t an excuse for us,” said Emma Stearns, a sophomore and one of the team’s top offensive weapons. “Last year, we were young, but we still stepped up in games. This year, we’re still young, but we’ve stepped up in every game. We’re still going to come out with the same intensity.”

Price’s eyes lit up when discussing just how much the team has grown physically and mentally over the last year, especially when it comes to understanding the game. Many of them have played together for several years now and have grown close, which is a benefit on and off the court.

“We’re all really close and really good friends,” junior Emily Straughn said. “On the court, we know how each other plays and that helps.”

Price said every player has taken steps forward in their individual game so far this season. Stearns has become a better all-around player. Straughn plays as an undersized forward in conventional sets, but the Lady Spartans use that to their advantage. Sarah Passink has improved in attacking off the dribble from the point guard spot. MJ Lassiter has given Mountain Brook a big boost near the rim. Libby Geisler and Francie Morris are freshmen that have the ability to light it up on any given night.

The list goes on. Straughn and Stearns said the team has improved as a whole on both ends of the floor as well. The offense features better ball movement this season, which leads to more open shots. The defense is more aggressive, which fits into how Price wants her teams to play.

But one thing is for sure. The Lady Spartans will not be resting on their early success. There is much work to be done down the stretch if they are to achieve what they believe they can.

“Don’t take anybody for granted, don’t take anything for granted. Come out here every day and play our basketball game and everything else will fall into place,” Price said.