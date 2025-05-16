Lady Spartans take 3rd in state golf

× Expand Photo courtesy of Drew Bernd The Mountain Brook High School girls golf team finished third at the Class 6A state tournament on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at RTJ Oxmoor Valley. Photo courtesy of Drew Bernd.

Mountain Brook High School’s girls golf team turned in a strong showing at the Class 6A state tournament, finishing in third place with a two-day total of 510 at RTJ Oxmoor Valley’s Valley Course.

The Spartans opened the tournament on Monday with a team score of 248, led by Emma Kate Rice’s 76. Elise Lamkin and Juliette Cook each posted rounds of 86, while Mary Lynne Hennessy’s 91 did not factor into the team total. Rice’s round included a back-nine 36 that helped keep Mountain Brook within reach of the leaders heading into the final round.

On Tuesday, the Spartans shot a 262 to close out the tournament. Rice once again led the way with a 79, Cook followed with a 90, and Lamkin added a 93. Hennessy recorded a 96, which was not included in the team scoring.

Rice was the team’s most consistent performer, finishing with a two-day total of 155, as the eighth grader was fourth overall individually. Cook totaled 176 across both rounds, with Lamkin finishing at 179.

Pike Road won the 6A tournament with a two-day total of 465, 10 strokes ahead of second-place Spanish Fort. Mountain Brook was third at 510, with Mars Hill posting 551.