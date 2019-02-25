Littleton, Pitard cement college commitments

× Expand Sam Chandler Mountain Brook High School senior Anna Littleton, second from right, signed to run cross-country and track and field at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., during a ceremony held in the MBHS Library on Feb. 22, 2019. She was joined by her parents, Michael and Amy, and brother, John.

Two Mountain Brook High School distance runners solidified their college commitments last week.

On Friday, Feb. 22, seniors Anna Littleton and Joseph Pitard signed their national letters of intent during a ceremony held in the MBHS Library.

Littleton will compete at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, while Pitard will compete at the University of Montevallo.

“I knew I wanted a smaller school but also one strong academically,” Littleton said. “I just fell in love with the people at Rhodes and what their philosophies were and their running program, as well as their coach.”

Littleton has been a longtime member of the Spartans’ varsity distance program. In 2013, as a seventh-grader, she garnered All-State honors in cross-country and helped her team to the state title.

But the road she has traversed since then hasn’t been easy.

Littleton suffered three stress fractures throughout her prep career, including one that sidelined her for her senior cross-country season this past fall. She developed the injury a week after earning team MVP honors in the AHSAA’s North-South All-Star race.

During Friday’s ceremony, Mountain Brook head coach Michael McGovern touted Littleton’s unwavering attitude and resilience even amid trials.

“I’m not sure we’ve had a more positive person than her over the years,” McGovern said. “She’s maintained that positivity through a lot of setbacks. I’m not sure we can replace her.”

× Expand Sam Chandler Mountain Brook HIgh School senior Joseph Pitard, flanked by parents Carole and Joe, signed to run cross-country and track and field at the University of Montevallo during a ceremony at the MBHS Library on Feb. 22, 2019.

Pitard started running for the Spartans’ varsity cross-country team as a freshman. Over his career, he has developed into one of the top high school runners in Alabama.

He placed ninth at the 2018 state cross-country meet to secure All-State status for the first time. Pitard also played a key role in propelling the Mountain Brook boys to the 2017 Class 7A title.

McGovern cited Pitard’s uncommon work ethic as the driving factor behind his success.

“I think anybody that knows Joseph knows hard work is something he’s not scared of,” McGovern said. “It’s something that he is willing to do every day. He brings his A-game, and he’s going to do whatever it takes to outwork you, to be the best runner that he really wants to be.”

Pitard said he chose Montevallo because he meshed well with the coach and the team. Already, he plans to make an impact.

“I really hope I can improve the team that I’m joining and make it a better program than it already is,” Pitard said.