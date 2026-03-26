Maddie Walter named 2nd team all-state

× Expand David Leong All-South Metro Basketball Mountain Brook forward Maddie Walter (15). Photo by David Leong.

Mountain Brook High School's Maddie Walter put together a standout junior season, as she was named to the Class 6A all-state team with second-team honors.

Walter made the second team for the second straight year, as the Lady Spartans posted a 16-13 record and reached the Northeast Regional final.

Walter battled injury for part of the season, and missed six games. She still managed to have a great year, posting 17 points and 10 rebounds per game, shooting 50% from the field.

She is now over 1,000 points and 700 rebounds for her career, with one year still to play. The 6-foot-1 forward was also named to the all-area team and made the All-South Metro Team as a first-team selection.

Mountain Brook reached the state final four for the first time in program history in the 2024-25 season, and followed that up with another strong season this past year.

Here is the full Class 6A girls all-state team:

CLASS 6A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Heaven Bailey, Stanhope Elmore, Jr., G, 5-6

Caroline Brown, Chelsea, Sr., G, 5-11

Zimri Craig, Fort Payne, Jr., G, 5-11

Kristen Johnson, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-8

Maliyah Meeks, Park Crossing, Sr., C, 6-2

Second-team All-State

Layla Berry, Gardendale, Jr., G, 5-10

Madison Eddings, Hazel Green, Sr., F, 6-3

Tee King, Pelham, Sr., G, 5-7

Maddie Walter, Mountain Brook, Jr., F, 6-1

Kam Wright, McGill-Toolen, Jr., G/F, 6-0

Third-team All-State

Kimora Brewster, Clay-Chalkville, Sr., G, 5-7

Kora Johnson, Calera, Sr., G, 6-0

Mattie Machen, Mortimer Jordan, Sr., F, 6-3

Molly Wilson, Cullman, Jr., F, 6-1

Naomi Wise, Fort Payne, Fr., G, 5-10

Honorable mention

Reagan Burroughs, McGill-Toolen, Jr., C, 6-1

Adrienne Hunt, Paul Bryant, Sr., G, 6-1

Zoye Jones, Murphy, Jr., G, 5-10

Harper McCulley, Buckhorn, Jr., G, 5-9

Coach of the year

Demetrius Miller, Hazel Green