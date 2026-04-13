Maddie Walter named to North-South All-Star Game

× Expand David Leong All-South Metro Basketball Mountain Brook forward Maddie Walter (15). Photo by David Leong.

'

Mountain Brook High School basketball standout Maddie Walter has been named to the North-South All-Star Game in July, as part of AHSAA All-Star Week.

Walter is believed to be the first player from the Lady Spartans' program to be selected to play in the game, which has taken place annually since 1997.

Walter had another stellar season as a junior, earning second-team all-state honors for the second straight year. She was also named to the first team of the Under the Lights All-South Metro Team.

Walter battled injury for part of the season, and missed six games. She still managed to have a great year, posting 17 points and 10 rebounds per game, shooting 50% from the field.

She is now over 1,000 points and 700 rebounds for her career, with one year still to play.

The all-star game will take place the week of July 20 in Montgomery.

Here are the full all-star teams:

North Girls' All-Star Team

Mylie Butler, Albertville

Molly Wilson, Cullman

Reece Davis, Deshler

Zimri Craig, Fort Payne

Hannah Burks, Hartselle

Lauryn Holley, Hewitt-Trussville

Jadin McCollumn, Marion County

Kamiya Webb, Midfield

Maddie Walter, Mountain Brook

Madison Renfro, North Sand Mountain

Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview

Ella Copeland, Russellville

Maddie Clanton, Sand Rock

Izzy Nelson, Scottsboro

Laklin Shadix, West Point

Coaches:

Justin Aby, Good Hope

Rebbecca Williams, Winterboro

Tim Miller, St. John Paul II

South Girls' All-Star Team

Kayden Carr, Auburn

Amari Cunningham, Benjamin Russell

Caia Campbell, Charles Henderson

Kesha Anglin, Cottonwood

Nylah Loukides, Fairhope

Jessica Essex, Francis Marion

Kemaria Small, Jackson

Reagan Burroughs, McGill-Toolen

Kam Wright, McGill-Toolen

Zoye Jones, Murphy

Markeira Collins, Park Crossing

Natalie Barton, Saint James

Aniya Southall, Saraland

Heaven Bailey, Stanhope Elmore

Kayden Dooley, Valley

Coaches:

Katie Barton, Saint James

Thad Frazier, Charles Henderson

Robb McGaughey, LAMP

North Boys' All-Star Team

Miles Warren, Brooks

Coleby Davis, East Limestone

Jaisyion Payne, Florence

Dalton Black, Hewitt-Trussville

Kane Rushing, Hubbertville

Evan Toms, Huntsville

Alexander Blue, James Clemens

Marcus Perry, Oxford

TyJavian Byrd, Paul W. Bryant

Tommy Morrison, Spain Park

Landen Malone, Sparkman

Bryant Brown, Tuscaloosa Academy

Johnny Towry, Vestavia Hills

Santez Pendleton, Wenonah

Kaden Ragland Morris, Whitesburg Christian

Coaches:

Curt Weeks, Tuscaloosa County

Caleb Hynds, Hubbertville

Tim Miller, St. John Paul II

South Boys' All-Star Team

Devin Davis, Bullock County

Devon Pruitt, Carroll

Tyler Cross, Charles Henderson

Trey Garner, Fairhope

Preston Williams, G.W. Long

Ryion Austin, LeFlore

Jayden Thomason, LaFayette

Jadin Harris, Luverne

Jarrett Friendly, Montgomery Academy

Brady McNally, Opelika

Deshawn Hall, Prattville

Theotis Dudley, R. C. Hatch

Skyler Washington, Robertsdale

John "Jake" Pilger, UMS-Wright

Tomorian Suddith, Wetumpka

Coaches:

Andre Epps, Murphy

Jeremy Freeman, Benjamin Russell

Robb McGaughey, LAMP