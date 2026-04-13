Maddie Walter named to North-South All-Star Game

David Leong
All-South Metro Basketball
Mountain Brook forward Maddie Walter (15). Photo by David Leong.
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Mountain Brook High School basketball standout Maddie Walter has been named to the North-South All-Star Game in July, as part of AHSAA All-Star Week.
Walter is believed to be the first player from the Lady Spartans' program to be selected to play in the game, which has taken place annually since 1997.
Walter had another stellar season as a junior, earning second-team all-state honors for the second straight year. She was also named to the first team of the Under the Lights All-South Metro Team.
Walter battled injury for part of the season, and missed six games. She still managed to have a great year, posting 17 points and 10 rebounds per game, shooting 50% from the field.
She is now over 1,000 points and 700 rebounds for her career, with one year still to play.
The all-star game will take place the week of July 20 in Montgomery.
Here are the full all-star teams:
North Girls' All-Star Team
Mylie Butler, Albertville
Molly Wilson, Cullman
Reece Davis, Deshler
Zimri Craig, Fort Payne
Hannah Burks, Hartselle
Lauryn Holley, Hewitt-Trussville
Jadin McCollumn, Marion County
Kamiya Webb, Midfield
Maddie Walter, Mountain Brook
Madison Renfro, North Sand Mountain
Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview
Ella Copeland, Russellville
Maddie Clanton, Sand Rock
Izzy Nelson, Scottsboro
Laklin Shadix, West Point
Coaches:
Justin Aby, Good Hope
Rebbecca Williams, Winterboro
Tim Miller, St. John Paul II
South Girls' All-Star Team
Kayden Carr, Auburn
Amari Cunningham, Benjamin Russell
Caia Campbell, Charles Henderson
Kesha Anglin, Cottonwood
Nylah Loukides, Fairhope
Jessica Essex, Francis Marion
Kemaria Small, Jackson
Reagan Burroughs, McGill-Toolen
Kam Wright, McGill-Toolen
Zoye Jones, Murphy
Markeira Collins, Park Crossing
Natalie Barton, Saint James
Aniya Southall, Saraland
Heaven Bailey, Stanhope Elmore
Kayden Dooley, Valley
Coaches:
Katie Barton, Saint James
Thad Frazier, Charles Henderson
Robb McGaughey, LAMP
North Boys' All-Star Team
Miles Warren, Brooks
Coleby Davis, East Limestone
Jaisyion Payne, Florence
Dalton Black, Hewitt-Trussville
Kane Rushing, Hubbertville
Evan Toms, Huntsville
Alexander Blue, James Clemens
Marcus Perry, Oxford
TyJavian Byrd, Paul W. Bryant
Tommy Morrison, Spain Park
Landen Malone, Sparkman
Bryant Brown, Tuscaloosa Academy
Johnny Towry, Vestavia Hills
Santez Pendleton, Wenonah
Kaden Ragland Morris, Whitesburg Christian
Coaches:
Curt Weeks, Tuscaloosa County
Caleb Hynds, Hubbertville
Tim Miller, St. John Paul II
South Boys' All-Star Team
Devin Davis, Bullock County
Devon Pruitt, Carroll
Tyler Cross, Charles Henderson
Trey Garner, Fairhope
Preston Williams, G.W. Long
Ryion Austin, LeFlore
Jayden Thomason, LaFayette
Jadin Harris, Luverne
Jarrett Friendly, Montgomery Academy
Brady McNally, Opelika
Deshawn Hall, Prattville
Theotis Dudley, R. C. Hatch
Skyler Washington, Robertsdale
John "Jake" Pilger, UMS-Wright
Tomorian Suddith, Wetumpka
Coaches:
Andre Epps, Murphy
Jeremy Freeman, Benjamin Russell
Robb McGaughey, LAMP