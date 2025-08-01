High School Football Preview: Powerful bond pushing Spartans to consistent success

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force. Stuart Andrews (10). × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Cayden Hofbauer (11). × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Hayes Windle (18) Prev Next

A nine-year playoff streak doesn’t simply happen. It’s not like Mountain Brook has an overwhelming talent advantage, plays inferior competition or plays in a weak region from year to year.

Chris Yeager is entering his 20th year as the head coach at Mountain Brook and has led the Spartans to the playoffs in 15 of those 19 previous seasons.

At Mountain Brook, the winning starts long before the opening kickoff on a given Friday night. It starts in the offseason, in the preseason and in the moments during the week leading up to gameday.

“It starts in the locker room before you see anything on the field, and what you see on Friday nights on the scoreboard, it’s like stepping on a scale,” Yeager said.

Yeager believes the 2025 Spartans have the potential to carry on that tradition of success due to what he’s already observed.

“I think it’s an unusually close group,” he said. “The thing that I’ve sort of picked up with this group is it appears that they’re close to everyone. There’s just this magnetic thing that just pulls the team close together.”

The Spartans begin the season at home against Demopolis before heading to Parker. Mountain Brook also plays at Homewood in non-region action.

In Class 6A, Region 6, Mountain Brook has home games against Hueytown, Clay-Chalkville, Huffman and Shades Valley. The Spartans hit the road to face Pell City, Oxford and Pinson Valley.

Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Cayden Hofbauer (11).

OFFENSE

Cayden Hofbauer had a successful 2024 season, commanding the Spartans’ successful offensive attack. But his head coach and offensive coordinator believe there is much more that he is capable of producing. His running ability makes him a true dual-threat quarterback.

Hofbauer also has All-South Metro Offensive Player of the Year Stuart Andrews returning alongside him in the backfield. Andrews had over 1,800 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns last fall and the Spartans are hoping for much of the same this season. Mountain Brook is working on creating some depth behind Andrews to alleviate some of the wear and tear. Ryder McMakin is a tall, fast back attempting to take hold of the backup role.

Much of last year’s receiving group returns, led by Sam Smith. Trey Vinson is one of the fastest players on the team, and the Spartans are eager to get him back after he missed much of last year with an injury. Archie Andrews, John Colvin and Gabe Smith are back as well.

Bennett Jordan and Wallace Hunter give the Spartans two new tight ends to work with in a position crucial to the team’s offensive attack. Both have pass-catching ability and are big enough to block.

The offensive line is an interesting position group. Four linemen return with experience, but they haven’t played together much. Rocco Gray leads the charge on the line, with Rob Schoenvogel back at left tackle as well.

Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Hayes Windle (18)

Pierson Avery was injured last year and replaced by Schoenvogel. Henry Gimenez is back on the offensive line for the first time since his sophomore year as well. William Tabb is slightly undersized but offers leadership and grit at left tackle.

DEFENSE

Mountain Brook’s defense has performed at an elite level for several years now, and the 2025 unit appears to have the makings of continuing that trend. Along the defensive line, Boyd Cooper is a standout player coming back. Meagher Teague is back from injury and will be a big contributor, while Billy Pharro is moving down to the line.

Mason Baynes, Will Ellis, John Thompson, Graydon Griffin and Tate Davis are other names to watch up front.

Miller Lee will be one of the unquestioned leaders of the defense, as he now plays the rover spot for the Spartans, in a hybrid role. He is called the “queen of the chess board” for the defense, a hybrid role capable of taking on any key responsibility.

Luke Waldrop, Graham Smith and Miller Crumpton are in the mix in the other linebacker spots.

There is a bit of experience returning in the secondary, with guys like corner Hayes Windle and safety Mac Mandell back. Hosford Roberts, Alex Long, and Pearson Trammell are looking to contribute. LG Williams has come out for football after excelling in both basketball and baseball at Mountain Brook, while Lawson McKnight has moved back over to defense after playing running back last year. Luke Carroll is a former quarterback now excelling at corner.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Spartans return Anderson Roberts for one more year, as he can handle all the kicking and punting duties.

Mountain Brook should have a reliable deep snapper in Patrick Crye, which gives the coaching staff added confidence.