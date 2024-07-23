Spartans name Brittany Vintson new softball coach

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Sidney Cooper Invitational Softball Brittany Vintson is the new head softball coach at Mountain Brook High School. She served as an assistant at Austin for the last three years. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Mountain Brook High School has found its next softball coach, and she’s one that has success and experience on her resume.

The MBS Board of Education approved Brittany Vintson as the Spartans’ new coach Tuesday morning.

And she’s ready to get started. Vintson will meet the team Tuesday afternoon and officially begin her tenure.

“My feet will be hitting the ground running,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of ideas and we’re going to get those going as soon as possible.”

Vintson has spent the last three years as an assistant at Austin High School, and greatly enjoyed her time there.

“I wasn’t looking anywhere, because I love Austin and I truly didn’t think anybody could get me away from there,” she said.

Vintson graduated from Sumiton Christian School in 2008 before going on to play softball at Birmingham-Southern College.

Her first head coaching job was at Cordova High School, where she led the program to the semifinals of the state tournament in 2017.

At James Clemens, Vintson found more success. In 2019, the Jets went 29-18-1 and won the area title. Following the shortened 2020 season, the Jets struggled in 2021, but pulled an upset in the area tournament to advance to the regional tournament for the second time in three years.

She left James Clemens following the 2021 season to pursue other opportunities outside of coaching, but found her way back to Austin High School in Decatur, where she's been the last three years.

At Mountain Brook, Vintson inherits a program that steadily improved over Heather McGuirk’s tenure. McGuirk resigned following the 2024 season after six seasons at the helm. Vintson will also be an assistant with the Spartans' flag football team in the fall.

Vintson has already felt the community support in Mountain Brook, saying that aspect is what stood out to her the most during the interview process. In addition to her duties as the varsity head coach, she is equally as excited about investing into the youth programs in the city to develop a sustainable program.

“This is right up my alley, just trying to build up the youth program,” she said. “I love that stuff. We’ve already been in touch with people about clinics, camps and team bonding activities.”

Those types of projects take time, but Vintson believes the people and structures are in place to be successful.

“The community of Mountain Brook is unbelievable. We’ve got kids that want to be involved in a great support system,” she said.