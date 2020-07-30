MBA baseball, softball enjoy record participation, success in summer competitions

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Mountain Brook Athletics. Coach Blake Russell’s rising fourth graders won the AAA championship in this summer’s Homewood Invitational tournament. Kneeling from left: Paul Juliano, Trent Griffin, Charlie Little, Taylor Johnsey, Nolan Frazier, William Lee; Middle row: Mac Russell, Sam Cripps, Trey Compton, Graham Welden and Ford Birchall. Coaches: John Johnsey, Joseph Welden, Blake Russell, Philip Little, Paul Juliano. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Mountain Brook Athletics. Coach Dale Meadows’ team of rising fourth graders won the A championship at the Homewood Invitational. Kneeling from left: Harry Smith, JD Morris, Henry Meadow, Parker Neighbors; Middle: Richard Kinney, Ticer Young, Slate Mange, Coats Griffin, Price Moorer and Beck Neuendorf. Coaches: Carrington Moorer, Dale Meadows, Mike Neuendorf. Prev Next

With record participation — more than 650 boys and girls — for baseball and softball with Mountain Brook Athletics (MBA) last spring, the cancellation of those seasons due to COVID-19 was certainly disappointing.

However, the reconstruction of all of the youth baseball and softball fields at Mountain Brook High School and their conversion to artificial field turf this summer, thanks to funding from the Mountain Brook City Council, will modernize the facilities and minimize rain-outs.

“Participation in baseball and softball has really increased the past few years,” said Brad Hart, executive director of Mountain Brook Athletics. “The younger ages are especially strong. We expect a big turnout this year for fall baseball and softball.”

Many communities have converted dirt and grass fields to artificial field turf, which has the advantage of minimizing maintenance requirements and, most importantly, significantly reducing the return-to-play time after rain. The refreshed facilities at MBHS are expected to be among the best in the area and will be a great long-term asset for the city.

While the overall sports landscape is undoubtedly changing due to the coronavirus, not to mention limited field space at MBHS due to the construction, 11 baseball teams from rising second through seventh grades competed in local, state and regional tournaments this summer.

Two teams from rising second grade competed in tournaments in Homewood and Montevallo, highlighted by a 20-5 win by the AAA team over Hoover in an elimination game.

Teams in each of the AAA, AA and A divisions from rising third grade competed in the Homewood and Vestavia tournaments, with all three teams earning third-place finishes in the Homewood tournament, beating teams from Oak Mountain, Homewood and Vestavia.

“While competing against our neighboring communities is always fun, just giving these boys the opportunity to play baseball was the real victory,” said Hughston Nichols, one of coaches of the AAA team. “These are special years and to save part of this year, with all that’s going on, was great.”

Kindergarten through second grades play coach-pitch in the fall and spring. The transition to kid-pitch occurs in the fall of third grade.

Three teams from rising fourth grade competed in the Homewood tournament and brought home championships in the AAA and A divisions, as well as a runner-up in the AA division. Coach Blake Russell’s AAA team, which was also runner-up in the USSSA June Jam tournament in Southaven, Mississippi, went 3-1 in pool play and 3-0 in the tournament bracket, beating Hoover, Vestavia, Homewood and Trussville in the finals.

“I’m so proud of these boys,” Russell said. “This is a talented team, but more importantly, they enjoy playing together and supporting each other.”

Coach Dale Meadows’ A team rode strong pitching to an undefeated 7-0 pool play and bracket schedule to claim the A championship and second overall for the rising fourth graders.

“Like the other rising fourth grade teams, this team has played together for several years now, and it’s fun to see the hard work and team chemistry combine to produce great results,” Meadows said.

Not to be overshadowed, Coach Tyler Holt’s AA team finished runner-up in the Homewood tournament and also in the Vestavia tournament. With some talented newcomers, strong pitching is also a strength of his team.

“The talent pool in this grade is deep,” Holt said. “Having three really competitive teams is fun because we all support each other, practice together and try to get better.”

Coach Grant Robichaux’s rising fifth grade team practiced against other Mountain Brook teams and prepared for next year. The rising sixth-grade team competed in three tournaments this summer and brought home a runner-up finish in the prestigious Grand Slam State Tournament in Tuscaloosa. The rising seventh-grade team also won two state tournaments in Lincoln and Vestavia, out of only three tournaments that they played.

The success of the younger teams does not go unnoticed by coaches Judd and Gavin Golsan of the junior high Spartan Baseball Club. “We are always excited to see strong participation numbers in the rec leagues and enjoy following the competitive teams as they progress,” said Judd Golsan, a former Mountain Brook High School baseball star and 2009 draft pick of the New York Yankees. “We can’t wait to coach all of these boys when they get to seventh grade.”

Spartan Baseball Club is the baseball team for seventh and eighth graders and is the competitive link between elementary school and high school baseball.

“We are especially looking forward to the rising sixth and seventh grade groups joining Spartan Baseball Club over the next two years,” Gavin Golsan said. “We know they have a lot of experience and have had a lot of success.

With new fields and record participation,the future is certainly bright for Mountain Brook baseball.

Submitted by Lee Birchall, Baseball Commissioner, Mountain Brook Athletics.