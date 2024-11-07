MBHS Cross Country to compete at state this weekend

× Expand Photo by William Galloway MBHS Cross Country competes at the 2024 sectionals race at Hewitt Trussville High School on Oct. 31, 2024.

Mountain Brook High School's boys' and girls' cross country are slated to compete at state this weekend in search of another 6A state championship title.

The teams competed in their 6A sectionals meet at Hewitt Trussville High School on Oct. 31, with the girls coming first and the boys placing second. These results qualified them for the state competition taking place on Saturday in Oakville.

The girls have won three consecutive state titles since 2021, and another win this year would mark their 27th title in school history. The boys would be looking to snag their 17th state title.