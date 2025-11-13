MBHS honors 6 fall signees

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School Mountain Brook High School recognized six signees on Nov. 12, 2025. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School.

Mountain Brook High School honored six student-athletes during its fall Signing Day ceremony, recognizing their commitment to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

Each student was joined by family, coaches and teammates as they made their college choices official:

Trey Davis – Berry College, Men's Basketball

Noah Crosby – Calhoun Community College, Baseball

Luke Houser – Northeast Mississippi Community College, Baseball

Bryant Diddell – Shelton State Community College, Baseball

Hunter Davis – Northwest Shoals Community College, Baseball

Anna Mayor – Vassar College, Women's Soccer

"Signing Day is always a special celebration," Mountain Brook athletic director Andy Urban said. "These students represent the very best of what it means to be a Spartan. We are always more pleased with who they are as individuals. However, today it is a privilege to celebrate their hard work and accomplishments as they are one step closer to achieving their dreams."

Information courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics.