MBHS recognizes student athletes continuing careers in college

Photo by Kyle Parmley
Mountain Brook High School had 16 students sign to continue their athletic careers in college on Nov. 13, 2024.
Mountain Brook High School celebrated student athletes on Wednesday as several signed to continue their athletic careers into college.
MBHS had 16 students sign to play at various schools. The students are as follows:
- Lawton Emblom- Troy University Men's Golf
- Edith Kaplan- University of Virginia Softball
- Haston Emblom- Troy University Men's Golf
- Caleb Barnett- University of Alabama Baseball
- Jackson Skinner- Mississippi State University Men's Golf
- Megan Donahue- Wofford College Women's Lacrosse
- Langston Lilly- Samford University Women's Soccer
- Laine Minich- University of Louisiana at Lafayette Women's Soccer
- Will Weaver- Oglethorpe University Baseball
- Annie Kerr- University of North Carolina Women's Track
- Jack Bakken- Sewanee Men's Basketball
- Grayson Crowe- Rollins College Women's Lacrosse
- Libby Geisler- Spring Hill College Women's Basketball
- Mae Mae Beatty- University of Montevallo Volleyball
- Grace Stewart- Wofford College Volleyball
- Kennedy Hamilton- Auburn University Women's XC/Track