MBHS releases girls and boys basketball schedules

Mountain Brook High School's boys' and girls' basketball teams have released their 2024-25 season schedule.

The girls have already started their season with a 47-33 win over Pell City last Thursday, and they beat Ramsay 58-46 on Saturday. Their next game is Tuesday at home against Thompson at 5:30 p.m.

The boys' game against Pell City was canceled, so they began their season with a 61-58 loss against Ramsay on Saturday. Their next game is Tuesday at home against Thompson at 7 p.m.