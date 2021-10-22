Metro Roundup: Birmingham Squadron announces 2021-22 schedule

The Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League will open its inaugural season on the road against the Greensboro Swarm Nov. 5.

The Squadron’s home opener versus the Mexico City Capitanes is set for Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Dec. 5

Legacy, which will host 24 Squadron home games during a 50-game season, is undergoing a $123 million renovation that will be completed in December.

“We’re looking forward to the arena being the best in the G League and even rivaling some NBA arenas,” said David Lane, general manager of business operations for the Squadron, in a news release this summer.

The team has spent the last few months “planning and putting together an NBA-caliber in-arena experience for the city,” Lane said in a news release Sept. 14.

The official minor league of the NBA, the G League features 29 teams in two conferences. The Squadron is one of 13 teams in the Western Conference,

Formerly the NBA Development League, or D League, the G League was renamed in 2017 after the NBA expanded a partnership with Gatorade.

The city includes teams in some large markets, including Cleveland, Detroit, Memphis, Oklahoma City and Salt Lake City.

For tickets and the 2021-22 schedule, go to birmingham.gleague.nba.com.