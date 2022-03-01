Metro Roundup: World Games to ban Russia, Belarus

The board of directors of The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee has voted to ban athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from taking part in the competition in July, according to a news release from the Games on Monday, Feb. 28.

The board’s decision is in line with the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board recommendation earlier on Monday.

The IOC has recommended that sports federations ban participants from Russia and Belarus from competing in events, according to media reports.

The World Games 2022 will take place at numerous venues in the Birmingham area from July 7-17 and is organized with the support of the IOC.

The banning stems from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Belarus, according to media reports, is expected to join the conflict on Russia's side.

