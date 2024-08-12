Season preview: Young Spartans ready to step up

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Richard Force. Stuart Andrews (10). × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hampton King (38). × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Frank Lee (90). × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Rocco Gray (56). Prev Next

Success is not easily found, but plenty have discovered it along the way. However, sustained success is extremely difficult to produce.

However, the Mountain Brook High School football program is currently in the midst of doing just that. The Spartans have advanced to the state playoffs eight straight years and have won at least eight games each season since 2016.

Head coach Chris Yeager, entering his 19th season leading the Spartans, knows that prolonged period of winning is a fragile thing, comparing it to a “house of cards.” But everyone within the program has had a hand in the team getting to that level.

“It’s about maximizing that opportunity and making the best choices to make this the best experience that you can have,” he said.

Yeager believes this year’s team is a little under the radar heading into the season, and he’s just fine with that.

“These are sort of my favorite teams, when they’re young and you don’t know much about them,” he said. “There’s still a lot of questions that have to be answered, but that’s what’s fun about high school football.”

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hampton King (38).

OFFENSE

There is not much returning production from last year’s offense, but the Spartans do have some stability up front along the offensive line.

Left tackle Daniel Ellis, center Rocco Gray and right guard Kevin Hughes are all back for the Spartans. Pierson Avery and Parker Redden are frontrunners to claim starting roles, while Henry Giminez returns as another player with experience.

Cayden Hofbauer is set to take over at quarterback. Yeager said he performed well in summer action and excels at the mental side of the game. The term “game manager” often carries a negative connotation for quarterbacks, but it is a high mark from Yeager.

Stuart Andrews and Gabe Smith have stood out at running back for the Spartans. Replacing Cole Gamble, one of the program’s best running backs ever, will be no small task, but Yeager said they know what is expected of a Mountain Brook running back.

Lawson McKnight will play fullback, while the Spartans are confident in tight ends Jack Walthall and Alex Leonard to execute blocking and pass-catching roles.

On the outside, Trey Vinson earned playing time at receiver after Clark Sanderson’s injury. John Colvin, Sam Smith and Archie Andrews have also stood out at receiver. Andrews could even see time at quarterback if needed.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Frank Lee (90).

DEFENSE

There are only two returning starters for the Spartans’ defense, so there will be plenty of new faces on that side of the ball.

Yeager has been impressed throughout the preseason with the defensive line. Frank Lee is a returning starter at end, while Boyd Cooper and Meagher Teague have impressed as well. Cooper is undersized but difficult to block, while Teague is very quick for a nose guard.

At outside linebacker, Hampton King is the other returning starter, with Reed Smith on the other side. Among the inside backers, Billy Flowers, Miller Lee, Graham Smith and Miller Crumpton have made their case for playing time.

At cornerback, look for Henry Bell, Cannon Mussafer and Hayes Windle to be in the mix for key roles. Bo Currie is capable of playing corner and safety and will likely see plenty of time as the team’s nickelback.

At safety, Harris Crumpton and Mac Mandell are in line for starting roles, with several others looking to crack the rotation. There is plenty of opportunity for guys to step in and make an impact.

“There’s not a lot of varsity experience,” Yeager said. “They got a ton of experience in our JV stuff, but it’s a little different animal as far as the speed of the game. In the spring game, they adjusted real well to the speed of the game.”

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Rocco Gray (56).

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Harrison Fell and long snapper JB Cook have graduated, leaving Mountain Brook with a couple important roles to fill.

Anderson Roberts, a junior, looks to take over the kicking and punting duties. In the summer, the Spartans were still searching for a long snapper.

SCHEDULE

Mountain Brook’s schedule looks quite different this fall compared to last, with the new-look Class 6A, Region 6 taking shape.

Out of the Spartans’ 10 regular season games, just two of them will be against foes they saw last season. Mountain Brook will host Parker in a non-region contest, after the two were region opponents the previous two years. The Spartans will also travel to new region foe Clay-Chalkville, after facing the Cougars in the playoffs last year.

The Spartans begin the season with a trip to Demopolis, a home game against Parker and a game at Hueytown in non-region play. Mountain Brook also plays Homewood in the middle of the season.

In region action, the Spartans host Pell City, Oxford and Pinson Valley. They travel to play Clay-Chalkville, Huffman and Shades Valley.