Photos: Spartans basketball hosts Spain Park

The Mountain Brook High School basketball teams hosted Spain Park last Friday night in Class 7A, Area 6, with the teams splitting the varsity games. The Lady Spartans fell 60-23, as Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker led the way with 24 points. The boys game was tight for much of the first three quarters, but the Spartans pulled away for a 63-48 win. Colby Jones filled up the stat sheet, posting 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Holt Bashinsky scored 14 points, while Carter Sobera added eight points and four assists.

Here are a few photos from each game, with a full photo gallery to be found at the links below.

Spain Park girls defeated Mountain Brook 60-23. View the full gallery here.

Mountain Brook boys defeated Spain Park 63-48. View the full gallery here.