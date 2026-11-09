Allison, Spartans build on familiar foundation in first season together

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Senior forward Frank Druhan, who controls the boards for Mountain Brook, is one of six seniors leading the Spartans in coach Zach Allison’s first season. Photo by Richard Force.

Zach Allison had been the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball coach for about six months when the first official practice arrived, which means he has known his seniors for a small fraction of their high school careers.

“We were only a couple months into our relationship, so learning how everybody operates and how our relationship’s going and how they respond to coaching, that’s always the biggest challenge of taking a new job,” Allison said at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19. “But in the short amount of time we’ve been together, I know we’ve got a good group, and we’ve really got a good group of good dudes.”

Allison, a Pelham native who played at Birmingham-Southern, was hired in April after three seasons at Jackson Prep in Mississippi, where he went 94-39 and won the 2025 MAIS overall championship. He takes over a program that went 21-8 last season, won the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament and reached the Northeast Regional before losing to Homewood.

Six seniors lead the roster, and five of them played varsity minutes a year ago. Four of them sat with Allison at media day. Frank Druhan is the forward who dominates the boards and understands what the staff wants on and off the floor. Griffin Allen, known as Gibby, is the shooter with elite range. JD Oliphant is the strong, physical point guard who gets the Spartans into their offense and attacks the rim. John Stephenson plays hard and can score in a variety of ways. John Colvin joined the team following football season, and Lee Robinson is the sixth senior.

Juniors Nolen Jackson, the most athletic player on the roster and a downhill driver, and Griffin Brown, a tough on-ball defender who can stretch the floor, have stood out in practice. Juniors Bryant Cloud, John Allan Cloud, Charlie Hicks and Cohen Smith and sophomores Charlie Little, Wyman Stuermann and Townsend Worley complete the roster.

Allison spent the summer sorting what the Spartans already did into things to keep, tweak or overhaul, and the traits that have defined the program for two decades are staying.

“But at the end of the day, we’re going to play fast, we’re going to get up and down, we’re going to be the toughest team, we’re going to be the loudest team in the gym,” Allison said.

Allison is candid about the roster’s limits.

“We know that we’re never going to be the tallest team or most athletic team or, you know, maybe even the most talented team, but we do other stuff really well,” Allison said.

Druhan said the difference will be the players.

“Coach does this a lot, but we need to be a player-led team, not a coach-led team,” Druhan said. “And if we can all buy into the leadership and intensity on and off the court, then that’s what will truly determine our success.”

The AHSAA’s latest reclassification moves Mountain Brook to Class 5A and into Area 9 with Homewood, Parker and Ramsay, three teams it did not share an area with a year ago. Area play opens Jan. 8 at home against Homewood.

Mountain Brook opened the season Nov. 5 at Gardendale and will spend Thanksgiving week in Orange Beach against Northridge, Pearl of Mississippi and UMS-Wright. December brings a trip to Vestavia Hills, home games with Tuscaloosa County and Gardendale, and a post-Christmas trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, before the Spartans visit Hoover on Jan. 5.