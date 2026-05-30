Mountain Brook boys lacrosse completes undefeated season with state championship

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The Mountain Brook boys lacrosse team completed a perfect season by defeating Vestavia Hills 13-7 in the Alabama state championship game, securing its second consecutive state title and eighth overall championship.

The Spartans finished the 2026 season with a 15-0 record, extending a tradition of success that includes previous state championships in 2006, 2007, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025.

Mountain Brook was led by head coach Mike Catenacci and assistant coaches Evan Lalande, Matt Dumbleton, Harris Jeffords, Robert Marquet, Justin Sherrer and Carson Sterling.

“Our coaching staff has been coaching many of these boys on multiple teams throughout the league since they were six or seven years old, both on travel teams and in recreational lacrosse, and it has been very rewarding to see them play at a high level and have this success,” Catenacci said. “They have all worked very hard and have made an impact in growing the game in Alabama.”

A veteran senior class played a major role in the championship run.

Senior attackman Roscoe Bare, a First Team All-State selection and Academic All-American, led the Spartans with 45 goals and 57 points. Senior face-off specialist Abbotte Browning, a Second Team All-State selection, won 75% of his face-offs, finishing 148-of-197 on the season.

Other senior contributors included midfielders Raynor Brom, Sam Smith and James Henderson, defenders Harrison Baxley, Ayden Pledger and William Keith, and goalkeeper Luke Catenacci, who posted a 65.4% save percentage with 53 saves on 81 shots.

The Spartans also received strong performances from several underclassmen, including junior attackman Harper Nichols, junior midfielder Archie Andrews, junior defenders Skip Stuermann and Watkins McCollough, sophomore attackman Jack Staples and sophomore midfielder Colton Hofstra.

Andrews and Stuermann earned Second Team All-State honors and were selected for the All-Star Showcase. Staples and Hofstra also earned All-Star Showcase selections.

With the championship victory, Mountain Brook completed one of the most successful seasons in program history and further cemented its position as one of Alabama’s premier lacrosse programs. The Spartans will look to continue that success when they return to the field in 2027.