Mountain Brook boys win 6A golf title, girls place third

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School

The Mountain Brook boys golf team captured the AHSAA 6A state championship this week with a record-tying performance at the state tournament.

The Spartans finished the 36-hole event at 32-under par, tying the all-time state scoring record previously set by another Mountain Brook team in 2018. The championship marked the program’s 11th state title and its first since 2022.

Mountain Brook set the tone in the opening round with a remarkable 25-under-par team score, establishing a new single-day state scoring record and building an early lead that held through the tournament’s conclusion.

Freshman SJ Thomas led the Spartans by earning individual medalist honors with a tournament score of 12-under par. Thomas also tied the individual 36-hole state scoring record with a total score of 132.

Additional top finishes for Mountain Brook included:

Denton Brooks — 2nd place (-11)

Fletcher Finch — 4th place (-4)

Ryan Pugh — tied for 5th (-3)

Ford Birchall — tied for 7th (-2)

Meanwhile, the Mountain Brook girls golf team earned a strong third-place finish in the state tournament.

The Spartans placed multiple golfers among the top individual finishers, including:

Emma Kate Rice — tied for 7th

Elise Lamkin — tied for 7th

Kate Butrus — 14th

Juliette Cook — 16th

Rice and Lamkin continued a season-long rivalry between teammates, tying not only at the state championships but also for first place at both sectionals and sub-state competition earlier in the postseason.