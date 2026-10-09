Spartans win in rain over Calera

× Expand Lindsay Handey The Spartans take the field at Spartan Stadium on September 25, 2026 against Oxford High School. Photo by Lindsay Handey.

Mountain Brook High School’s football team beat Calera 21-7 on Friday night in Class 5A, Region 4 play, winning a game played in steady rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Isaias.

Mountain Brook ran for 188 yards on 40 carries, with Beau Payne gaining 96 of them, and attempted just six passes.

Head coach Chris Yeager said the conditions were new to his players.

“I asked the players before the game, ‘You ever played in a hurricane?’ They said no. So I said, ‘Well, you have now.’ It was a lot of fun,” Yeager said following the game.

Neither team scored in the first quarter. Pruet James broke the seal with a 15-yard touchdown run with 10:58 left in the second quarter, but the extra point failed to leave it 6-0. Calera answered with 18 seconds left in the half when Kristian Gallups-Whatley threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Williamson, and Mario Portillo’s extra point gave Calera a 7-6 lead at halftime.

Mountain Brook took the lead for good in the third quarter. James threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wilkinson with 5:51 left, and a successful two-point conversion made it 14-7. Calera’s next punt went 26 yards, and John Colvin returned it 62 yards for a touchdown with 4:13 left. William Russ’ extra point made it 21-7 to give the game its final tally.

James completed 3 of 6 passes for 39 yards and a touchdown and ran for 45 yards and a score on 13 carries. Colvin added 47 rushing yards, and Payne’s longest run went 43 yards.

Calera outgained Mountain Brook 249-227, with Gallups-Whatley completing 14 of 35 passes for 198 yards. Williamson caught five passes for 89 yards and Xzavier Boone four for 73. Calera went 0 for 4 on fourth down, and neither team turned the ball over. Graham Smith had three tackles, two for loss, including a sack, and Alex Long also had a sack. Yeager credited the defense.

“It was just get them on the ground, make them snap it again. Get them on the ground, make them snap it again,” Yeager said.

Yeager also had praise for Calera.

“They’ve got a very good football team. They’ve got the most explosive skill that we’ve seen all year long,” Yeager said.

He said his team stayed focused in the second half despite the conditions.

“The second half, what we did is we just lined up and said, we’re better than them. Let’s go beat them,” Yeager said.

Asked for one word to describe the night, Yeager said perseverance.

“Perseverance is blocking out the things that don’t matter and focus on what does matter, continue to move forward,” Yeager said.

Mountain Brook improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 4, and hosts Chelsea next week. Calera fell to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the region, and travels to Pelham.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

XO Stats contributed to this report.